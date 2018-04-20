Man denies attacking his partner's friend

A man has denied attacking his partner’s male friend by driving at him.

38-year-old Noel Debono from Qormi was arraigned before magistrate Francesco Depasquale this afternoon, accused of attacking the man in Gharghur, taking up arms against him, insulting and threatening him, and voluntarily causing damage to two cars belonging to third parties. He was also charged with harassing his partner and causing her to fear violence, slightly injuring her, attacking her and her son, threatening her and carrying a knife in public without police permission.

Debono pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Lawyer Frank Cassar asked for bail reminding the court that it could impose conditions, including that he does not speak to the woman until proceedings are over. “He is Maltese and is not going to abscond,” said the lawyer.

But Inspector Johann Fenech, prosecuting together with inspector Roderick Attard, said witnesses need to testify including the partner and son and a number of eyewitnesses.

“The accused got the idea that the woman was cheating on him, so he went to Gharghur and drove at the man with his car…Due to the nature of the offences it is still early for bail,” said the inspector.

Cassar told the court that the man was aware that the moment he communicates with the other party, he would lose his freedom. Additionally, he said, it would be excessive to deprive man of liberty due to a slight injury.

The court, however in view of the fact that witnesses are yet to testify, denied bail. At that point, Cassar tried to change the man’s plea to one of guilt but the court refused saying the proceedings were closed.