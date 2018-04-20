menu

Accountant admits to drug possession

The man was found guilty of possession of cocain and heroin, and sentenced to three years probation 

matthew_agius
20 April 2018, 4:30pm
by Matthew Agius

An accountant with a drug problem has been placed on probation after a court found him guilty of possession of cocaine and heroin. 

30-year-old Andrew Depasquale appeared before magistrate Francesco Depasquale this afternoon under arrest, after the drugs were found in his possession.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley and Mark Merccieca charged the man with possession of the two drugs in circumstances which denoted that they were not for his personal use.

Lawyers Lennox Vella and Marisa Mifsud, defence counsel to the man, entered a guilty plea.

The court noted Depasquale’s colourful criminal record, but was told that the accused was due to start a Caritas program on Monday. Were he to remain under arrest, he would not be allowed into the program, said his lawyer. 

“The accused is an accountant…he wasn’t picked up from the street. He has alternatives,” said Inspector Ransley.

“Both sides are sticking up for you so there must be something good about you,” said the court, telling the man to use his skills in finance to earn money, not buy drugs.

In view of his admission, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to probation for three years.

“If on Monday you are not in Caritas. On Tuesday you will be arrested and jailed,” warned the magistrate. “I want to see a certificate that you’re clean next year.”

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths.
