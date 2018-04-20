menu

Woman seriously hurt after falling at home

52-year-old injured when she suffered fall on stairs of her home

massimo_costa
20 April 2018, 4:27pm
by Massimo Costa

A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured today after she suffered a fall on the stairs of her home in Triq il-Madonna Tal-Ġilju, Imqabba.

The police were informed of the incident, which happened at around 11am, by the health authorities at around 2pm. The woman had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care.

Police investigations are ongoing.

