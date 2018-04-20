Woman seriously hurt after falling at home
52-year-old injured when she suffered fall on stairs of her home
A 52-year-old woman was seriously injured today after she suffered a fall on the stairs of her home in Triq il-Madonna Tal-Ġilju, Imqabba.
The police were informed of the incident, which happened at around 11am, by the health authorities at around 2pm. The woman had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care.
Police investigations are ongoing.
