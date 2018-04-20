menu

Man remanded in custody on attempted murder charge

Accused had been identified as a suspect in a Floriana murder in January

matthew_agius
20 April 2018, 5:40pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder.

Mohsammed Husayn Mustafa Omar, had been placed on the police’s wanted list in February having been identified as a suspected after a man was stabbed in triq il-Miratur, Floriana in January.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna and Alfredo Mangion said Omar, a Libyan who holds refugee status, had been picked up in recent days. Omar was charged with attempted murder, grievously injuring the victim with a knife, carrying a knife during the commission of a crime, carrying a knife in public without a permit, breaching the peace and recidivism,                              

Lawyer Yanika Camilleri legal aid, told magistrate Francesco Depasquale that the man was pleading not guilty. Bail was not requested.

The court ordered the acts to be assigned to a magistrate by lot and ordered that the man be remanded in custody.

