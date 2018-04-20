Cannabis in car leads to Dutchman's arrest

Police who spotted drugs on the seat of a suspicious car have arraigned its owner this afternoon.

Inspector Nikolai Sant explained how Lesley Ros, 29, from Groeningen in the Netherlands, was arrested in Paceville yesterday after police noticed his parked car had its lights on and then spotted drugs on the seat - 100g of cannabis were found in the car.

Ros, who told the court he was a Casino liveleader, was charged with possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted that it was not intended solely for his personal use. He was also charged with possession of the drug and committing these crimes within 100m of a place frequented by youths. He was also charged with recidivism.

Lawyer Yanika Camilleri, legal aid to the accused, entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

The prosecution did not object to bail.

The court, having seen that the prosecution did not object to bail, released the man from arrest against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000, on condition that he sign a bail book three times a week and observes a curfew unless on a work shift.