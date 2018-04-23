Man accused of ramming car

A court has ordered a man accused of intentionally ramming a car with his own vehicle to keep his distance from the other driver until proceedings are concluded.

Joseph Ellul, 35, from Cospicua was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning, accused of intentionally endangering the life of Emanuel Brignone when he drove his Volkswagen Polo at Brignone’s Kymco Agility scooter on 22 April in Triq San Dwardu, Vittoriosa. He was also accused of having, the day before, rammed a BMW 530D in which Joseph Brignone was a passenger and then threatening him with an iron bar.

Ellul was also charged with a number of other charges, including attacking Joseph Brignone, breaching the peace, using obscene language in public and causing Emanuel Brignone and his son Joseph to fear violence would be used against them.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi entered a not guilty plea and requested bail.

The court released the accused from arrest after imposing a protection order in favour of the victims, ordering Ellul to sign a bail book daily, obey a curfew and securing these obligations with a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000.

Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted.