Man seriously hurt after being struck by car

Pedestrian injured in accident in Rudolph Street, Sliema

massimo_costa
26 April 2018, 1:15pm
by Massimo Costa
Rudolph Street in Sliema (File photo)
A 51-year-old Italian man was injured today when he was hit by a car in Rudolph Street, Sliema.

The police were informed of the incident at around 10.15am, and their initial investigations indicate that the man was struck by a Hyundai i10 driven by a 76-year-old man from St Julian’s.

The Italian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care, where his injuries were later determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

