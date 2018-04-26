Man seriously hurt after being struck by car
Pedestrian injured in accident in Rudolph Street, Sliema
A 51-year-old Italian man was injured today when he was hit by a car in Rudolph Street, Sliema.
The police were informed of the incident at around 10.15am, and their initial investigations indicate that the man was struck by a Hyundai i10 driven by a 76-year-old man from St Julian’s.
The Italian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care, where his injuries were later determined to be serious in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
