[WATCH] Gozo ferry bomb hoax mastermind allegedly wanted to avoid court sitting

Joelle Galea being taken to court

A woman has been charged with complicity in the Gozo ferry bomb threat which brought all services to a halt last week.

Joelle Galea, 34, from Sliema has appeared in court accused of complicity in a number of offences, which include making threats, corruption and misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Inspector Omar Zammit and George Cremona arraigned Galea before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this afternoon.

Earlier this week, Ronald Mallia, 30, was arraigned in court and admitted to making the call. Galea is believed to have put Mallia up to making the hoax call to avoid a court sitting.

Mallia was granted bail, pending sentencing, against a personal guarantee of €20,000.

The woman, who said she was unemployed, pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Kris Busietta and Stephen Tonna Lowell did not request bail at this stage. At the request of the defence, the public was ordered out of the courtroom as a witness was called to testify.

The sitting continued behind closed doors as a psychologist's testimony was going to be heard.

Bail was not granted and the court recommended that a court-appointed psychiatric expert examine the woman.