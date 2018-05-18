Woman admits to shoplifting placed on probation

A woman from Żabbar was placed on probation after admitting to shoplifting charges.

Michelle WiIson, 45, from Żabbar was accused of theft aggravated by value from two Valletta shops and attempted theft from a third. She was also accused of committing a crime during the operative period of a conditional discharge she received last October.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja, legal aid, entered a guilty plea on behalf of the woman.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud observed that there was as window of opportunity for rehabilitation and therefore probation would be best for all involved. He sentenced the woman to three years probation.

The court said that the woman had to make a decision to leave criminality for good. “You must choose your path,” Mifsud told her.

Inspectors Daryl Borg and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.