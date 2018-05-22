Caruana Galizia murder case: Lawyer for accused objects to Jason Azzopardi’s parliamentary speech

Continuous updates from compilation of evidence hearing

Lawyer Martin Fenech has requested the protection of the court after allegations made by Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi, which he said could “impinge on his client’s rights”.

Fenech was referring to a parliamentary speech, Azzopardi delivered last month in which he alleged that a police officer informed the accused of the massive security operation last December in which they were arrested.

“It’s not fair that a criminal case is heard in Parliament so that he uses parliamentary privilege and nobody can speak to him. I’m not going into the merits of what he said, but I cannot rebut them due to parliamentary privilege,” Fenech told the court this morning.

The compilation of evidence against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, is continuing today.

Fenech requested the protection of the court as he objected strongly to the fact that the MP, who is also a parte civile lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family, used parliamentary privilege to list facts of the case at the expense of the rights of the accused.

Azzopardi replied that in his speech, he had emphasised more than three times the presumption of innocence of the accused. “It was a political argument and not a legal one and the things said were confirmed in the acts of the case. That an MP speaks in parliament is not an abuse but a right and a duty,” he said.

The court will decree in chambers on the requests.

Mobile phone data can be used

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Judge Anna Felice this morning turned down the application filed by the accused for an interim measure so that the mobile phone data related to the case will not be used.

The accused argued that the data was collected under a law, which had been repealed at EU level. However, the judge turned down the request.

But during the compilation of evidence, lawyer William Cuschieri told the court that his client – Alfred Degiorgio – had made two requests for interim measures to the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional jurisdiction, both of which have been declined but which will be appealed.

Apart from the use of mobile phone data, the second interim measure rejected by the constitutional court was a request not to have FBI officials testify before the court.

Cuschieri asked Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit not to proceed to hear the testimony of the FBI witnesses until the constitutional cases are definitively decided.

Should this not be accepted, he argued, the court would be breaching his client’s right to a fair hearing.

However, assistant attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia said the time had come for the court to put an end to this abuse of procedure.

“This is a systematic attempt to always, on the eve of the sitting, raise an obstacle. This sitting has been fixed for two months why file last Thursday?”

Prosecution accuses defence of delaying tactics

Galea Farrugia accused the defence of drawing out the proceedings.

After Judge Anna Felice’s decree this morning, Degiorgio did not give leave of appeal, pointed, the prosecutor said.

The request for a constitutional reference is frivolous and vexatious as this court was not one of judgment but one entrusted with the collection of evidence, he insisted.

The lawyers for the Caruana Galizia family also objected to the defence’s attempts to protract the case.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, appearing for the family, pointed out that the defence had an ordinary remedy, which it chose to ignore and instead immediately filed constitutional proceedings.

The defence could have filed an appeal and a stay of execution to the decrees handed down by judges Schembri Orland and Felice but it did not, she said, describing the requests as "completely frivolous and vexatious."

Comodini Cachia said the FBI testimony would not create irreparable prejudice, defined as “damage which cannot be addressed by a final remedy”.

FACTS OF THE CASE

Who are the accused

George Degiorgio 55, unemployed, lives in St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz

Alfred Degiorgio, 53, unemployed lives in St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu

Vincent Muscat, 55, unemployed lives in Msida, known as il-Kohhu

Who are the courtroom players

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting

Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia is assiting the prosecution

Martin Fenech is appearing for Vince Muscat

William Cuschieri and Martha Muscat are appearing for Alfred Degiorgio

Josette Sultana is appearing for George Degiorgio

Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are appearing parte civile for the Daphne Caruana Galizia family

What we know so far

Caruana Galizia’s car

The Peugeot car Daphne Caruana Galizia was driving at the time had been leased four months before

Her son Matthew Caruana Galizia had occasionally used the car in the period

Matthew was the last person to have parked the car outside the gate of the family’s Bidnija home

Investigators dismantled a similar model of the car to determine whether any debris collected from the crime scene was extraneous

This led the police to discover the presence of an electronic board, which was part of the SIM card dock on the explosive device

The ‘small white car’

A person who spoke to the police had noticed a “small white car” frequenting a particular area at Tat-Targa Battery, part of the Victoria Lines

On the day of the murder the white car was there but unlike previous occasions the driver was not inside

Police noticed that next to where the car used to be parked part of a wall had collapsed and led to a place with a birds-eye view of Bidnija

Forensic experts combed the area for any clues, including cigarette butts

After the murder, the car was never seen again

Given Caruana Galizia did not have a fixed pattern of movement, police believe someone was shadowing her movements

The detonator

Location data from the Bidnija area led the police to home in on a number that received an SMS at 2.58pm and stopped broadcasting thereafter

The number was linked to an electronic device normally found in appliances that can be activated remotely

This device acted as the detonator of the car bomb

The device was switched on in the Bidnija area at around 2am on 16 October

It remained in a static location for the day until it received an SMS and disappeared

The killer SMS

The SMS that triggered the bomb was sent from a Nokia 105 mobile phone connected to the cell tower near the YMCA in Valletta

This phone was switched on, on the day of the explosion and started broadcasting from a cell ID near the Curia

The signal moved to Paceville, Senglea, Rinella, Zabbar and Xghajra as it bounced from cell towers north and south of the country every hour

The cell towers all faced seawards that led police to suspect the mobile phone was on a boat circling the island

The number linked to the detonator and the number that sent the SMS had been set up in November 2016 and had only corresponded with each other on three occasions

The pleasure boats

The Degiorgio brothers both own pleasure boats

CCTV footage showed that one of them – the Maya – was spotted leaving the Grand Harbour at around 8am before turning north

At the time the killer SMS was sent, the Maya was spotted under the Great Siege Bell area, where it stopped for a few minutes before heading towards Marsa

The top up call

The Secret Service had intercepted a call from George Degiorgio’s phone, asking the recipient to top him up with €5

The person was unable to and Degiorgio called another person, asking the same question “Don’t take long, if you can,” Degiorgio told the person

The person complied and minutes later topped up the number identified by George Degiorgio

Police obtained call profiles relating to George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat

All mobile numbers involved were activated within 20 minutes of each other – two were activated in Senglea and the third in Hamrun

Other points