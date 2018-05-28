Aggressive man injures himself and police sergeant while under arrest

An aggressive Tunisian man injured himself and a police sergeant while he was held under arrest.

Yesterday at around 11pm, the man, who was being held under arrest at the Police Headquarters, became aggressive and even hurt himself by banging his head on the cell, the police said.

Apart from injuring himself, the man also damaged the cell he was being held in.

The police instantly stopped the man and called for an ambulance. The man was taken to Mater Dei, where he remained aggressive and injured a Police Sergeant. The man had been arrested yesterday in Mellieha, after he was aggressive towards people during an activity, and even resisted arrested.