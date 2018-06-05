menu

Updated | Head-on collision leaves woman seriously injured in Zebbug

The head-on collision between the car and a van happened in Triq Is-Siggiewi at around 7am this morning 

maria_pace
5 June 2018, 8:29am
by Maria Pace

A 42-year-old woman was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Triq Is-Siggiewi, Zebbug this morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 7am this morning, when a Toyota Vitz driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zabbar collided with a ERF EC11 truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Hamrun.

The woman was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department had to peel off the roof of the car to get her out. She was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. 

The man was not injured.

Police officers, members of the civil protection and an ambulance are on site.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Court & Police
Man charged with heroin and cocaine possession
Court & Police

Man charged with heroin and cocaine possession
Massimo Costa
Man pleads not guilty to possessing 1.5kg of cocaine
Court & Police

Man pleads not guilty to possessing 1.5kg of cocaine
Massimo Costa
Man accused of corrupting partner’s 14-year-old daughter
Court & Police

Man accused of corrupting partner’s 14-year-old daughter
Massimo Costa
Man jailed for injuring police officers, as court says violence towards police inexcusable
Court & Police

Man jailed for injuring police officers, as court says violence towards police inexcusable
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe