Updated | Head-on collision leaves woman seriously injured in Zebbug

A 42-year-old woman was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Triq Is-Siggiewi, Zebbug this morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 7am this morning, when a Toyota Vitz driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zabbar collided with a ERF EC11 truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Hamrun.

The woman was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department had to peel off the roof of the car to get her out. She was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The man was not injured.

Police officers, members of the civil protection and an ambulance are on site.