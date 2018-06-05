menu

Man charged with heroin and cocaine possession

Accused’s mother allegedly kicked the man out of her home after he stole from her to buy drugs

5 June 2018, 4:00pm
by Massimo Costa

 

Neville Abela, a 32-year-old security guard from Marsa, was arraigned before Magistrate Neville Camilleri today on accusations of having been in possession of heroin and cocaine on 3 June.

The court heard how the accused, who lives with his mother, stole from her home in order to get money to buy drugs. “He didn’t just steal,” the prosecution said, “He took everything. He was living with his mother against her will, and she had thrown him out several times.”

In view of the fact that the accused could potentially disappear, since his mother no longer wanted him to live with her, the prosecution objected to bail being granted.

The defence, however, said that the accused was now working and receiving treatment at a detox centre, with prison not being the best place for him to help end his drug habit. It also said that he had his own residence in Zabbar which he could stay at.

The court, however rejected the request for bail, saying that the accused had given his mother’s addressed when asked where he lived, and he had not been convincing when he said he had an alternative place to stay at.

Lawyer Justin Camilleri was legal aide for the accused.

