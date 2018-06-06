Two women arrested for pick-pocketing in Valletta
The two women were observed by police for several days and were caught stealing from an old person's bag
Two Bulgarian women were yesterday arrested for pickpocketing in Valletta.
The two women, 24 and 43, were arrested after day of police observation.
They were caught stealing from an old person’s bag and were involved in several other similar crimes.
They are being kept under arrest to help with the investigation, and are expected in court in the coming days.
