Two women arrested for pick-pocketing in Valletta

The two women were observed by police for several days and were caught stealing from an old person's bag 

6 June 2018, 7:59am

Two Bulgarian women were yesterday arrested for pickpocketing in Valletta.

The two women, 24 and 43, were arrested after day of police observation.

They were caught stealing from an old person’s bag and were involved in several other similar crimes.

They are being kept under arrest to help with the investigation, and are expected in court in the coming days.

