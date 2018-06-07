Inmate found dead at Corradino prison
Preliminary investigations indicate no signs of violence
A 35-year-old foreign male inmate at Corradino prison has been found dead inside his cell, the police said.
The police were informed of the incident at around 7.45am today, and from the preliminary investigations which they conducted, no signs of violence were found on the man’s body. His nationality has not been disclosed.
Duty Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry on the case. Police investigations are ongoing.
