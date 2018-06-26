Killer street racer handed suspended sentence for fatal crash

An illegal street racer whose nonchalant bravado caused the death of a fellow motorist has received a suspended sentence and a fine for his crimes.

Ayrton D’Amato Quintano of Hamrun was 19 when he crashed the Jaguar he was driving into another vehicle being driven by father of three, Filomeno Bonavia, of Mosta in 2013 during an illegal street race.

D’Amato Quintano had been racing Sean Borg, driving a BMW, near Ghammieri farm, when the Jaguar overtook the BMW and smashed into a pick-up truck being driven by Bonavia who was in his lane at the time.

Such was the force of impact that the pick-up overturned, hurling 55-year-old Bonavia out of the car, killing him almost instantly.

D'Amato Quintano was accused of involuntary homicide, driving recklessly and at excessive speed.

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera had heard how the accused had a spotless criminal record and how his probation officer had suggested that the accused should “stay active in the workplace with the aim of continuing to live a stable life whilst continuing to go forward in his life.

It was suggested by the probation officer that the accused be given professional help to assist him in dealing with “the trauma he had passed through.”

D’Amato Quintano admitted to the charges on 21 June 2018.

The court, after taking into account the absence of any criminal record, the young age of the man at the time of the incident, his cooperation with the prosecution and the social inquiry report drawn up by his probation officer, imposed a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. The man was also placed under a two-year supervision order and ordered to pay a fine of €2,000 within three years. His driving licence was suspended for one year.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel to D’Amato Quintano.