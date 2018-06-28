menu

Man found dead in Marsaskala

Police are currently working to identify the man and the circumstances leading to his death

28 June 2018, 1:45pm
The man was found lifeless on the ground in the Zonqor area in Marsaskala
A man has been found dead in the Zonqor area of Marsaskala, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said that the man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered in an unconscious state on the ground.

A medical team was called for assistance but the man was unfortunately pronounced dead on site.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Monica Farrugia is underway.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

