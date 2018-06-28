Man found dead in Marsaskala
Police are currently working to identify the man and the circumstances leading to his death
A man has been found dead in the Zonqor area of Marsaskala, the police said on Thursday.
In a statement, the police said that the man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered in an unconscious state on the ground.
A medical team was called for assistance but the man was unfortunately pronounced dead on site.
A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Monica Farrugia is underway.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police