Man found dead in Marsaskala

A man has been found dead in the Zonqor area of Marsaskala, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said that the man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered in an unconscious state on the ground.

A medical team was called for assistance but the man was unfortunately pronounced dead on site.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Monica Farrugia is underway.

Police investigations are still ongoing.