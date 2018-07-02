Woman seriously injured in collision with electricity pole

A 23-year-old woman from Rabat was hurt last night when the car she was driving slammed into an electricity pole in the Tas-Salib area in Rabat.

The accident, which happened at around 7.15pm, left the woman trapped in the Kia Mentor car she was in, the police said, with Civil Protection Department officers having been called to the scene to help remove her from the vehicle.

The woman was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.