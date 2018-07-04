menu

Alfred Degiorgio claims Constitutional rights breach

One the accused in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has argued that the court had decided to allow the FBI to testify before the window for his appeal had closed

matthew_agius
4 July 2018, 11:38am
by Matthew Agius
Alfred Degiogrio (left) is arguing that his rights have been breached during proceedings against him
Alfred Degiogrio (left) is arguing that his rights have been breached during proceedings against him

One of the men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Alfred Degiorgio, has filed further Constitutional proceedings arguing that his rights have been violated.

In the applications, filed by Lawyer William Cuschieri on Monday, Degiorgio argued that the decision to allow the FBI to testify was taken before the window for his appeal had closed and that arrest warrants had been executed by the police in an illegal manner.

Cuschieri said that the law states that the arrest warrants must be made in triplicate, with a copy being given to the magistrate and one to the person arrested. Despite this, the police had failed to give Degiorgio a copy of the warrant at the moment of his arrest, argued the lawyer.

In addition, third parties who were not police officers – foreign experts – had been allowed to work in the properties searched by the police, despite the fact that the warrant only allowed police officers to do so.

This breached Degiorgio’s rights, argued his lawyer.

In a Constitutional case filed on Monday, he asked the Constitutional Court to declare that Degiorgio’s right to a fair hearing, right to an effective remedy were breached by the testimony of FBI agents, and demanded their evidence be discarded. 

The cases have been assigned to judges Mark Chetcuti and Lorraine Schembri Orland.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case: Dutch expert describes gory scene at Bidnija
Court & Police

[LIVE] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case: Dutch expert describes gory scene at Bidnija
Kurt Sansone
Alfred Degiorgio claims Constitutional rights breach
Court & Police

Alfred Degiorgio claims Constitutional rights breach
Matthew Agius
Man charged with forcing partner into prostitution
Court & Police

Man charged with forcing partner into prostitution
Matthew Agius
Court orders psychiatric treatment for alleged stalker who attacked police
Court & Police

Court orders psychiatric treatment for alleged stalker who attacked police
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe