Man denies theft charges
The man was granted bail against a deposit of €5,000
A 22-year-old man from Valletta has denied theft-related charges this afternoon.
Kane Grima was charged with theft and attempted theft from a residence in Birkirkara and causing damage to the property, knowingly making a false declaration to a public authority and stealing two licence plates from a Peugeot 208 parked in Qormi.
He was further charged with breaching bail conditions.
Grima’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea and requested bail.
Magistrate Monica Vella granted the man bail against a deposit of €5,000.
Inspectors Elton Taliana and Christina Delia prosecuted.
