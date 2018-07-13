Man denies theft charges

A 22-year-old man from Valletta has denied theft-related charges this afternoon.

Kane Grima was charged with theft and attempted theft from a residence in Birkirkara and causing damage to the property, knowingly making a false declaration to a public authority and stealing two licence plates from a Peugeot 208 parked in Qormi.

He was further charged with breaching bail conditions.

Grima’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea and requested bail.

Magistrate Monica Vella granted the man bail against a deposit of €5,000.

Inspectors Elton Taliana and Christina Delia prosecuted.