Man seriously injured when van hits tree

A 44-year-old man from Siggiewi was hurt today when the van he was driving crashed into a tree in Attard.

The police said the accident, which happened at around 3.45pm in Triq l-Imdina, involved a Ford Transit van the man was driving.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Duty Magistrate Monica Vella opened an inquiry on the incident, and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.