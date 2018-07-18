menu

Woman in hospital following motorbike accident

A collision between a car and a motorbike in Tal-Barrani road, Tarxien, occured at around 6pm

18 July 2018, 7:17pm
The incident took place on tal-Barrani road, Tarxien, on Wednesday
The incident took place on tal-Barrani road, Tarxien, on Wednesday

An Italian woman was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision between a car and a motorbike in Tal-Barrani road, Tarxien.

She was on the motorbike with an Italian man when the incident occured at around 6pm on Wednesday.

The car was being driven by a 50-year-old man, police said.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital, but her condition is not yet known by police.

