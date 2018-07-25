menu

Updated | Teenager charged with double stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was released on bail after stabbing two men in Cospicua • Two knives and a rolling pin were used during the argument which involved seven people 

A 16-year-old boy from Cospicua has been released on bail after being charged with stabbing two men in a domestic argument.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons was arraigned before magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning on two counts of grievous bodily harm. Inspectors Josric Mifsud and Jeffrey Scicluna also charged the youth with carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence, possession of a knuckleduster, carrying a knife in public without a licence, threatening the men and breaching the peace.

Several people ranging between 16 and 43 were injured during the argument in Bormla last night in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott

Police said seven people were involved in the fight which started at Misrah Santa Margerita and ended in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott.

Two men, a 37-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old were taken to Floriana Clinic. While the woman suffered only minor injuries, the young man was treated for serious injuries.

Police found two knives and a rolling pin which were allegedly used during the fight.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri entered a not guilty plea and requested bail. The accused would live with his grandmother if released from arrest. Debono said.

The court upheld the request, placing the boy under a personal guarantee of €7000, emphasising the importance of him abiding by his bail conditions and warning him that the slightest omission would be a crime in itself and result in his arrest. He was ordered to sign bail book three times a week and observe a curfew. He is not allowed to go to Cospicua until proceedings are finished.

