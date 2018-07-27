Construction worker remanded in custody after resisting police

A man who assaulted police with an iron bar while drunk has been remanded in custody after he was charged this morning.

During the evening of 25 July, the police received a report of a drunken person causing a disturbance at Is-Suq tal-Belt.

Police found Osarumwense Izekor at the scene, making noise. He went into a construction site in Old Theatre Street, where he worked, being chased by the police. At the site, he had picked up an iron bar and threatened the police with it. The man was arrested. In the ensuing struggle, a police officer was injured. The accused also spat at the police.

Izekor, 33, from Nigeria was accused of violently resisting arrest, causing bodily harm to a police officer, threatening officers and living an idle and vagrant life. He was also accused of breaching the peace and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in public.

The man told magistrate Ian Farrugia that he had been dancing drunk and didn’t recall having any contact with police.

The accused, who it emerged, lived on the construction site and had no fixed address, pleaded not guilty. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted. Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was legal aid