Man seriously injured after fall from ladder

An elderly man was hurt yesterday evening, when he fell off a ladder while he was carrying out work in a Balzan house.
The police were informed of the incident, which happened at a residence in Triq Juan B Azzopardi, at around 7pm.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
