Man seriously injured after fall from ladder

massimo_costa
28 July 2018, 9:21am
by Massimo Costa

An elderly man was hurt yesterday evening, when he fell off a ladder while he was carrying out work in a Balzan house.

The police were informed of the incident, which happened at a residence in Triq Juan B Azzopardi, at around 7pm.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

