BirdLife robbed in late-night office break-in

BirdLife discovered today that the BirdLife offices in Ta' Xbiex were burgled during night • Money and a number of items such as cameras were stolen 

maltatoday
19 August 2018, 1:19pm
by Staff Reporter

BirdLife offices in Ta' Xbiex were broken into during the night between Saturday and Sunday, BirdLife Malta said in a statement. 

It was discovered that the building had been entered into by force and that money, as well as a number of items such as cameras, were stolen.

Police are currently investigating the scene and have recovered footage from the premises’ CCTV system.

BirdLife have stated that they welcome any donations in this time of need, which may be made via the following link: https://birdlifemalta.org/donate

.

