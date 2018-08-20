menu

Woman seriously injured in three-way argument

A 25-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit with a hard object during a quarrel at a Marsa restaurant

maltatoday
20 August 2018, 12:03pm
by Staff Reporter
Police were called in at 1am after a woman was hit by a hard object at a Marsa restaurant
Police were called in at 1am after a woman was hit by a hard object at a Marsa restaurant

A three-way quarrel between two men and a woman, ended up with the 25-year-old female in hospital suffering from serious injuries, the police said.

The incident happened at 1am on Monday inside a restaurant at Sqaq l-Ajkla in Marsa. All three are Eritreans. 

The two men, aged 30 and 33, and the woman were quarrelling inside the restaurant when things took a turn for the worse.

 Initial police investigations suggest that the 30-year-old attacked the woman with “a hard object”.

She was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More in Court & Police
One charged with grievous injury after flowerpot fight at Vittoriosa feast
Court & Police

One charged with grievous injury after flowerpot fight at Vittoriosa feast
Matthew Agius
Woman seriously injured in three-way argument
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in three-way argument
Staff Reporter
Teenage cyclist hit by car in Birkirkara
Court & Police

Teenage cyclist hit by car in Birkirkara
Woman dies in Ghadira motorcycle accident
Court & Police

Woman dies in Ghadira motorcycle accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe