Woman seriously injured in three-way argument
A 25-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit with a hard object during a quarrel at a Marsa restaurant
A three-way quarrel between two men and a woman, ended up with the 25-year-old female in hospital suffering from serious injuries, the police said.
The incident happened at 1am on Monday inside a restaurant at Sqaq l-Ajkla in Marsa. All three are Eritreans.
The two men, aged 30 and 33, and the woman were quarrelling inside the restaurant when things took a turn for the worse.
Initial police investigations suggest that the 30-year-old attacked the woman with “a hard object”.
She was certified to have suffered serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.