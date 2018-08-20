Woman seriously injured in three-way argument

A three-way quarrel between two men and a woman, ended up with the 25-year-old female in hospital suffering from serious injuries, the police said.

The incident happened at 1am on Monday inside a restaurant at Sqaq l-Ajkla in Marsa. All three are Eritreans.

The two men, aged 30 and 33, and the woman were quarrelling inside the restaurant when things took a turn for the worse.

Initial police investigations suggest that the 30-year-old attacked the woman with “a hard object”.

She was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.