Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

The accident happened at 9am on Friday morning

24 August 2018, 11:53am
A 58-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay, the police said on Friday.

In a statement, the police said that the accident happened in Triq il-Mosta in St Paul’s Bay at 9am.

From preliminary investigations it appears that a Kymco Agility motorcycle, that was being driven by a 58-year-old Italian national, had collided with a Toyota Aygo being driven by a 22-year-old San Gwann resident.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

