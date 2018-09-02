menu

Man seriously injured in early morning car accident

Two Italians hurt in car crash, one grievously

massimo_costa
2 September 2018, 9:31am
by Massimo Costa

A 42-year-old Italian national was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with another vehicle, in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident, which happened at around 4.45am in Triq San Guzepp, Hamrun, involved a Peugeot 106 driven by a 36-year-old Italian living in St Paul’s Bay, and a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 34-year-old Santa Venera resident.

Both Italians were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care, with the 42-year-old Italian, who lives in Balzan and was a passenger in the Peugeot, having been deemed to have sustained grievous injuries. The 36-year-old was only slightly hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

