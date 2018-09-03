Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects back in court

The compilation of evidence against the three men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is continuing this morning before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

As has become the norm in this case, the accused – Vince Muscat, il-Kohhu, Alfred Degiorgio, il-Fulu, George Degiorgio, ‘ic-Ciniz’ – entered the courtroom amid a significant presence of prison officers.

Court expert Keith Cutajar, an image expert, took the stand first. He had been tasked with comparing footage of Alfred Degiorgio’s boat, the Maya, taken in October and in November. The aim of this is to ascertain whether the boat shown in all the footage is the same one.

There are two pieces of video footage which Keith Cutajar downloaded from the Transport Malta system which monitors sea vessels – one taken on 16 October 2017, the day of the murder, and the other in November 2017.

Inspector Keith Arnaud explained that on the day of the explosion, there was footage of the suspect boat entering the port. The court had heard that the boat - the Maya - registered to Alfred Degiorgio - was seen leaving the Grand Harbour at 7.59am on the day of the murder. It returned to Marsa at 2.47pm.

Asked by the court whether he was an expert of the various boat models, Cutajar said he was qualified to compare images, but was not a boat expert.

The defence argued that if the prosecution wanted to compare boats, then the comparison should not only be made between footage of the Maya, but between footage of all the boats which were out that day and captured by Transport Malta cameras.

The prosecution said this could be done, and it was now, therefore, requesting that, coupled with an expert on digital image analysis, an expert on boats also be appointed to compare all the boats out on the two days. It suggested Captain Reuben Lanfranco as a potential expert on boats who could be appointed.

The magistrate today appointed two experts to conduct a comparative analysis of footage taken on November 23. These can then be compared with a photo of the Maya which is currently impounded by the police.

During the hearing, inspector Arnaud says the name of boat is “crystal clear” and suspect George Degiorgio is seen steering boat all the way to potato shed.

During today’s proceedings, Keith Cutajar, also exhibited five forensic copies of a 6Tb drive which contained evidence gathered by Europol.

Another witness, employed with Melita as a legal counsel, then took the stand, submitting a CD with call, SMS text messages and internet data which took place on Melita cell towers in the vicinity of the area where the bomb was detonated.

She said she had worked hand in hand with an engineer to obtain the data, due to its technical nature.

Next to take the stand was Dr Anthony Bonnici, a Go plc company secretary office employee, also presented a CD with data which was requested from the police.

The data includes cell tower data from the towers covering Bidnija and its proximity. It also includes information on IMEI phone numbers related to whether such phones, identified by their IMEIs, were used with a Go SIM card. Two IMEIs given by the police were found to have been used with Go SIM cards, while the other IMEIs were not used with such a SIM card in the last year, which is the maximum term allowed by law for such a match between an IMEI and a SIM card to be made.

The data was requested for the time-frames from 15 to 16 October 2017.

Bonnici explained, that, in rare cases, a mobile phone might not connect to the closest cell tower, identified by its Cell ID, to it – such as in a case where the closest tower is undergoing maintenance, or if there is an obstacle between the phone and tower – and might instead connect to the next closest tower which is a longer distance away.

“We can never be 100% sure that a particular mobile which is connected to a particular Cell ID is [physically] in the vicinity of that cell tower,” Bonnici said, when asked by the defence whether it was possible to say, without any doubt, whether a phone connected to a Cell ID had to definitely be within the coverage area of that tower.

During the last sitting, forensic expert Mario Scerri told the court that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s body was only identified from DNA analysis, as her body was beyond recognition.

In a separate court case in which George and Alfred Degiorgio, as well as George Degiorgio's partner Anca Adelina Pop, are accused of money laundering, it was also revealed that the two brothers were receiving social benefits for years despite living lavish lifestyles.

Although the trio owned luxury cars and pleasure boats and had been involved in suspicious payments overseas, George Degiorgio had been the recipient of single parent benefits since 2002, as well as receiving children's allowance for his three children. Alfred Degriorgio was also receiving social benefits and other allowances.

Brothers Alfred Degiorgio (known as Il-Fulu) and George Degiorgio (Iċ-Ċiniż) as well as Vince Muscat (il-Koħħu), have been under arrest since a dawn police raid on a Marsa warehouse on 4 December.

More to follow

FACTS OF THE CASE

The accused

George Degiorgio 55, unemployed, lives in St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz

Alfred Degiorgio, 53, unemployed lives in St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu

Vincent Muscat, 55, unemployed lives in Msida, known as il-Kohhu

The courtroom players

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting

Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia is assiting the prosecution

Martin Fenech is appearing for Vince Muscat

William Cuschieri and Martha Mifsud are appearing for Alfred Degiorgio

Josette Sultana is appearing for George Degiorgio

Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family

What we know so far

Caruana Galizia’s car

The Peugeot car Daphne Caruana Galizia was driving at the time had been leased four months before

Her son Matthew Caruana Galizia had occasionally used the car in the period

Matthew was the last person to have parked the car outside the gate of the family’s Bidnija home

Investigators dismantled a similar model of the car to determine whether any debris collected from the crime scene was extraneous

This led the police to discover the presence of an electronic board, which was part of the SIM card dock on the explosive device

The ‘small white car’

A person who spoke to the police had noticed a “small white car” frequenting a particular area at Tat-Targa Battery, part of the Victoria Lines

On the day of the murder the white car was there but unlike previous occasions the driver was not inside

Police noticed that next to where the car used to be parked part of a wall had collapsed and led to a place with a birds-eye view of Bidnija

Forensic experts combed the area for any clues, including cigarette butts

After the murder, the car was never seen again

Given Caruana Galizia did not have a fixed pattern of movement, police believe someone was shadowing her movements

The detonator

Location data from the Bidnija area led the police to home in on a number that received an SMS at 2.58pm and stopped broadcasting thereafter

The number was linked to an electronic device normally found in appliances that can be activated remotely

This device acted as the detonator of the car bomb

The device was switched on in the Bidnija area at around 2am on 16 October

It remained in a static location for the day until it received an SMS and disappeared

The killer SMS

The SMS that triggered the bomb was sent from a Nokia 105 mobile phone connected to the cell tower near the YMCA in Valletta

This phone was switched on, on the day of the explosion and started broadcasting from a cell ID near the Curia

The signal moved to Paceville, Senglea, Rinella, Zabbar and Xghajra as it bounced from cell towers north and south of the country every hour

The cell towers all faced seawards that led police to suspect the mobile phone was on a boat circling the island

The number linked to the detonator and the number that sent the SMS had been set up in November 2016 and had only corresponded with each other on three occasions

The pleasure boats

The Degiorgio brothers both own pleasure boats

CCTV footage showed that one of them – the Maya – was spotted leaving the Grand Harbour at around 8am before turning north

At the time the killer SMS was sent, the Maya was spotted under the Great Siege Bell area, where it stopped for a few minutes before heading towards Marsa

The top up call

The Secret Service had intercepted a call from George Degiorgio’s phone, asking the recipient to top him up with €5

The person was unable to and Degiorgio called another person, asking the same question “Don’t take long, if you can,” Degiorgio told the person

The person complied and minutes later topped up the number identified by George Degiorgio

Police obtained call profiles relating to George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat

All mobile numbers involved were activated within 20 minutes of each other – two were activated in Senglea and the third in Hamrun

Other facts