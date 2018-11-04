Several migrants unlawfully living in Hamrun building arrested

A number of migrants who were allegedly unlawfully residing in a building in Triq Farsons, Hamrun, have been arrested by the police.

Media reports said that 31 migrants were apprehended Sunday morning, with a number of them having tried to escape by jumping across the roofs of adjacent houses before being caught by the police.

The police are speaking to the owner of the building the migrants were illegally occupying, who is reportedly being cooperative.

The operation was undertaken by members of the police’s Immigration Section and Rapid Intervention Unit.

More information to follow.