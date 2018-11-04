menu

Several migrants unlawfully living in Hamrun building arrested

The migrants allegedly tried to escape by jumping across adjacent buildings' roofs before being apprehended by the police

massimo_costa
4 November 2018, 11:55am
by Massimo Costa
The police have arrested a number of migrants who were illegally staying in a building in Hamrun (Source: TVM)
The police have arrested a number of migrants who were illegally staying in a building in Hamrun (Source: TVM)

A number of migrants who were allegedly unlawfully residing in a building in Triq Farsons, Hamrun, have been arrested by the police.

Media reports said that 31 migrants were apprehended Sunday morning, with a number of them having tried to escape by jumping across the roofs of adjacent houses before being caught by the police.

The police are speaking to the owner of the building the migrants were illegally occupying, who is reportedly being cooperative.

The operation was undertaken by members of the police’s Immigration Section and Rapid Intervention Unit.

More information to follow.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Drama in court as men accused of assault are granted bail after victim Liam Debono forgives them
Court & Police

Drama in court as men accused of assault are granted bail after victim Liam Debono forgives them
Several migrants unlawfully living in Hamrun building arrested
Court & Police

Several migrants unlawfully living in Hamrun building arrested
Massimo Costa
Minimum value threshold for judicial sales by auction breaches rights, court says
Court & Police

Minimum value threshold for judicial sales by auction breaches rights, court says
Matthew Agius
Diving instructor cleared of criminal responsibility for 2016 fatality
Court & Police

Diving instructor cleared of criminal responsibility for 2016 fatality
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe