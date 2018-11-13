Homeless woman charged with church theft

An alleged thief who was accused of stealing a church-goer’s handbag from inside the Immaculate Conception Church, at Cospicua on Monday evening has been denied bail.

23-year-old Latoia Chircop was charged with aggravated theft.

The woman, who is homeless, was also charged with recidivism.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Oriana Spiteri told Magistrate Astrid May Grima that the victim’s handbag was allegedly stolen at around 6.20pm yesterday evening.

Police took Chircop to court after tracking her down and arresting her.

Bail was denied, principally because the woman had no fixed address.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defence counsel.