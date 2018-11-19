menu

Two hurt in traffic accident in St Julian's

Two people have been seriously injured during a traffic accident, after the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a light pole

19 November 2018, 7:42am
The police have said that a 38-year-old man from Pakistan, was seriously injured in the crash, while the passenger, a 28-year old woman from Mauritania was grievously injured
Two people have been seriously injured during a traffic accident, after the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a light pole on Sunday night in St Julian's.

The accident occurred at 1.30am in Triq Sant' Andrija.

A statement by the police said that a 38-year-old man from Pakistan, was seriously injured in the crash, while the passenger, a 28-year old woman from Mauritania was grievously injured. 

The two individuals were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has ordered an inquiry.

An investigation is currently ongoing.  

