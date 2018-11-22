Prison warder accused of rape granted bail

A prison warder charged with sexually abusing two young offenders has been released on bail after both alleged victims testified.



Joseph Zammit, 52, from Kirkop was arraigned before Magistrate Audrey Demicoli on Thursday morning and accused of aggravated rape, participation in sex acts with underage persons, harassment and committing a crime he was duty bound to prevent.



Zammit is pleading not guilty to the rape of the 15-year-old inmate and with subjecting her and another underage inmate to unwanted sexual advances.



This morning, the court, having already held two closed-door sittings in which the minors testified, granted Zammit bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €5000.



Inspector Joseph Busuttil is prosecuting. Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Franco Debono are defence counsel. Lawyer Raisa Colombo is appearing parte civile for the alleged victims.