menu

Prison warder accused of rape granted bail

Joseph Zammit, 52, was accused of aggravated rape, participation in sex acts with underage persons, harassment and committing a crime he was duty bound to prevent

matthew_agius
22 November 2018, 11:00am
by Matthew Agius
File Photo
File Photo

A prison warder charged with sexually abusing two young offenders has been released on bail after both alleged victims testified.

Joseph Zammit, 52, from Kirkop was arraigned before Magistrate Audrey Demicoli on Thursday morning and accused of aggravated rape, participation in sex acts with underage persons, harassment and committing a crime he was duty bound to prevent.

Zammit is pleading not guilty to the rape of the 15-year-old inmate and with subjecting her and another underage inmate to unwanted sexual advances.

This morning, the court, having already held two closed-door sittings in which the minors testified, granted Zammit bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €5000.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil is prosecuting. Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Franco Debono are defence counsel. Lawyer Raisa Colombo is appearing parte civile for the alleged victims.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Prison warder accused of rape granted bail
Court & Police

Prison warder accused of rape granted bail
Matthew Agius
Maltese customs bust €4.5 million cocaine consignment smuggled inside fridge
Court & Police

Maltese customs bust €4.5 million cocaine consignment smuggled inside fridge
Matthew Vella
Missing court documents lead to man's retrial
Court & Police

Missing court documents lead to man's retrial
Matthew Agius
Man charged with sex assault
Court & Police

Man charged with sex assault
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe