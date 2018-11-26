menu

[WATCH] Man dies after falling seven storeys in Sliema

Shocking footage has emerged of a man dangling from a rope moments before he plunged to his death in Sliema • He had been working on a building side sitting on a wooden plank tied with two ropes

maltatoday
26 November 2018, 12:37pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Minutes before the man plunged to his death he was dangling from a rope after the wooden plank gave way
Minutes before the man plunged to his death he was dangling from a rope after the wooden plank gave way
An eyewitness saw the man hanging onto a rope and trying to climb back up minutes before he plunged to his death
An eyewitness saw the man hanging onto a rope and trying to climb back up minutes before he plunged to his death

A man died on the spot after falling from a seven-storey building in Sliema where he was working on Monday morning, the police said.

The accident happened at 10:50am in Qui-Si-Sana, Sliema.

Shocking footage has now emerged of the 26-year-old Libyan man dangling from a rope after the wooden plank he was on gave way. According to an eyewitness the man was dangling from the rope, which does not appear to be a safety harness, for almost a minute-and-a-half before he plunged to his death.

Initial police investigations showed that the man, a resident of Msida, had fallen while working on an apartment block.

An ambulance was on scene to assist the victim, but he was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale was informed of the case, who appointed several experts to assist in an inquiry.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Domestic attack over can of tuna lands man in the dock
Court & Police

Domestic attack over can of tuna lands man in the dock
Matthew Agius
Addict, caught with hard drugs multiple times, jailed for four years
Court & Police

Addict, caught with hard drugs multiple times, jailed for four years
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Man dies after falling seven storeys in Sliema
Court & Police

[WATCH] Man dies after falling seven storeys in Sliema
MaltaToday Staff
TV presenter loses libel claim over report on his reaction to Caruana Galizia murder
Court & Police

TV presenter loses libel claim over report on his reaction to Caruana Galizia murder
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe