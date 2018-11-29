Woman charged after hammer attack

A woman who allegedly attacked a neighbour with a hammer has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the incident.

33 year-old Charlene Gatt from St. Paul’s Bay was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon, accused of grievously injuring the female neighbour, threatening her and breaching the peace. She was further charged with taking up arms against the neighbour and breaching probation.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the woman and requested bail, arguing that she was presumed innocent.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit told the court that he had not arraigned the woman under arrest capriciously. 3 weeks ago she had smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to her neighbour who lived in the same street, he said. “I worry that there is something wrong with the woman’s personality, she’s involved in a lot of disagreements with people in the locality.”

Debono said he would provide an alternative address in Paola and that the woman would submit to a supervision order.

The court upheld the request for bail, issuing a protection order for the victim. “Don’t you dare talk to her because it’ll cost you €7,000,” warned the court, also ordering that the accused be supervised by a probation officer for the duration of the case. “If you disobey the probation officer, it’s like disobeying the court,” said the magistrate.

The accused was also placed under a curfew, prohibited from going to St. Paul’s Bay and ordered to provide a €10,000 personal guarantee.