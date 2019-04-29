menu

Man jailed 18 months for theft

A 35-year-old Libyan national has been handed an 18-month prison sentence as well as a fine for stealing from shops in Valletta 

29 April 2019, 7:54am
The Libyan national was given an 18-month prison sentence and an €800 fine
A Libyan national was arraigned on Sunday, after being caught stealing from a shop in Valletta.

The police said a search of the 35-year-old found stolen items. The items were taken from shops situated in Valletta. The culprit was also accused of resisting arrest and insulting Police Officers as well as for being a recidivist.

A police investigation is still ongoing.

