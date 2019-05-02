Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marsa incident
A motorcyclist driving a Yamaha and a 50-year-old driver in a Hyundai I10 crashed on Vjal il-Labour in Marsa
A 39-year-old motorcyclist has been hospitalised with serious injuries after an incident on Vjal il-Labour in Marsa.
The incident took place at around 1:45pm. The 39-year-old, driving a Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a Hyundai I10, driven by a 50-year-old. Both motorists are from Paola.
Police have said that the reason for the impact between the two vehicles is as yet unknown.
A medical team assisted the motorcyclist on site and transported him to Mater Dei hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
