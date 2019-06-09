Grievously injured motorcyclist hospitalised after crash
A 25-year-old man lost control of his motorbike and crashed on Marfa road
A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Sunday morning, police have said.
The incident took place on Marfa Road, in the limits of Mellieha at around 10am. A 25-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He had been driving a Triumph Tiger.
An ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
