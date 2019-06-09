menu

Grievously injured motorcyclist hospitalised after crash

A 25-year-old man lost control of his motorbike and crashed on Marfa road

david_hudson
9 June 2019, 5:31pm
by David Hudson
The 25-year-old was hospitalised
The 25-year-old was hospitalised

A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Sunday morning, police have said.

The incident took place on Marfa Road, in the limits of Mellieha at around 10am. A 25-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He had been driving a Triumph Tiger.

An ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist injured after hurtling into a culvert in Qormi
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured after hurtling into a culvert in Qormi
David Hudson
Grievously injured motorcyclist hospitalised after crash
Court & Police

Grievously injured motorcyclist hospitalised after crash
David Hudson
Swedish man injured in knife attack in Msida
Court & Police

Swedish man injured in knife attack in Msida
David Hudson
'Most-wanted' Briton arrested in Malta over brutal murder of father of two
Court & Police

'Most-wanted' Briton arrested in Malta over brutal murder of father of two
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.