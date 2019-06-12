Man pleads guilty to attacking police in Gozo

A 38-year-old Munxar resident has been handed a two year suspended prison sentence and a fine of €6,000 after he admitted to violently resisting police officers in Victoria, Gozo last Saturday.

Before magistrate Brigitte Sultana, Stephen Edwin Tully, from Brighton pleaded guilty to attacking two police officers and resisting them with excessive force in the Gozo police lockup, in an incident which occurred late Friday night.

Tully also admitted that he had done so with the intention of stopping the police from carrying out their duties, damaging a policeman’s uniform and threatening a member of the public in Xlendi before his arrest.

Other charges of disturbing the public peace and being drunk and unable to take care of himself in a public place were also pleaded guilty to.

The court, having taken into account all the circumstances of the case and the fact that the man had admitted at an early stage of proceedings, as well as the fact that he had collaborated with the investigation, condemned him to two years imprisonment and a fine of €6,000, to be paid within a month.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.