Three arrested in Gozo drugs raid

Police officers from the Drugs Squad have arrested three men in Gozo after finding what they suspect to be cocaine and cannabis in their possession.

The men: one from Malta and two from Serbia, were arrested in a late afternoon raid on a residence in Qbajjar yesterday. Around 80g of suspected cocaine and 200g of suspected cannabis were seized, ready to be trafficked, together with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The men are being questioned by the police, whilst duty Magistrate Paul Coppini has appointed a number of experts to assist in his magisterial inquiry.