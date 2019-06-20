menu

Have you seen these men? Police searching for three individuals

The three men usually frequent Qbajjar bay in Marsalforn, Police said

20 June 2019, 6:10pm
From left: Srdjan Dragic, Milos Markovic and Ivan Bozic
From left: Srdjan Dragic, Milos Markovic and Ivan Bozic

Three foreign men are sought by the Police as it asked the public in a statement to aid in locating them.

The Police did not state why these men are wanted but said that the three individuals occasionally frequent the area around Qbajjar in Marsalforn in Gozo.

The men were named as Srdjan Dragic, Milos Markovic and Ivan Bozic.

Whoever has any kind of information on the three individuals is asked by the Police to contact 21224001 or 119. The information can be supplied anonymously, police have said.

