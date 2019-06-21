Man severely injured in boat collision

A man has been grievously injured following a collision between two boats on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 10:15pm between Comino and Mgarr.

The police said a collision took place between a boat driven by a 27-year-old Macedonian man who resides in Zebbug, Gozo and another boat driven by a 48-year-old man who lives in Naxxar.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been appointed into the incident whilst police investigations are still underway.