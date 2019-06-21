menu

Man severely injured in boat collision

A 27-year-old man has been grievously injured following a collision between two boats on Thursday

21 June 2019, 11:02am
The incident occurred at 10:15 between Comino and Mgarr
The incident occurred at 10:15 between Comino and Mgarr

A man has been grievously injured following a collision between two boats on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 10:15pm between Comino and Mgarr.  

The police said a collision took place between a boat driven by a 27-year-old Macedonian man who resides in Zebbug, Gozo and another boat driven by a 48-year-old man who lives in Naxxar. 

The 27-year-old man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries. 

A Magisterial Inquiry has been appointed into the incident whilst police investigations are still underway.

More in Court & Police
Court commends off-duty police officer for action that led to Liam Debono’s arrest
Court & Police

Court commends off-duty police officer for action that led to Liam Debono’s arrest
Kurt Sansone
Man severely injured in boat collision
Court & Police

Man severely injured in boat collision
Liam Debono jailed for five years for breaching driving ban
Court & Police

Liam Debono jailed for five years for breaching driving ban
Kurt Sansone
Body of missing man found in a garage in St Paul's Bay
Court & Police

Body of missing man found in a garage in St Paul's Bay
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.