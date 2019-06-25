Man stabbed in St Paul's Bay

A man has sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in St Paul's Bay on Monday evening.

The police said the victim was taken to Mosta Health Clinic at 9:30pm, where it emerged he had been injured with a sharp and pointed object while he was in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri. The 58-year-old from Macedonia was immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The identity of the aggressor is not yet known.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has been appointed to the case, and a police investigation is currently ongoing.