Swimmer hospitalised after getting caught in rough seas outside Sliema

A swimmer, 45, was hospitalised with serious injuries after facing difficulties at sea in Sliema, Police have said.

The incident took place at around 9am on Sunday morning. Police were informed that a man was struggling at sea off the bay close to Tower Street in Sliema.

The Sliema resident was caught in rough seas as large waves made it difficult for him to return to shore unharmed. He was eventually pulled back into the bay by people who were present.

The 45-year-old was taken to hospital and has suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry and hired several experts to assist him. Police investigations are ongoing.