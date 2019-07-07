menu

Worker grievously injured in Marsa’s Dock 7

The 21-year-old worker fell off a ladder from a height of roughly one storey

7 July 2019, 3:52pm
The man was certified as having sustained grievous injuries
The man was certified as having sustained grievous injuries

A 21-year-old worker has been injured after falling from a height of about one storey at Dock 7 in Marsa.

The police said in a statement that the young Egyptian worker had fallen off a ladder while working at roughly 10:15am on Sunday morning.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Police ask for public’s help in locating wanted man
Court & Police

Police ask for public’s help in locating wanted man
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Two hospitalised following Qawra apartment fire
Court & Police

[WATCH] Two hospitalised following Qawra apartment fire
Yannick Pace
Worker grievously injured in Marsa’s Dock 7
Court & Police

Worker grievously injured in Marsa’s Dock 7
Seven-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Seven-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.