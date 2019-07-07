Worker grievously injured in Marsa’s Dock 7
The 21-year-old worker fell off a ladder from a height of roughly one storey
A 21-year-old worker has been injured after falling from a height of about one storey at Dock 7 in Marsa.
The police said in a statement that the young Egyptian worker had fallen off a ladder while working at roughly 10:15am on Sunday morning.
An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
