Police ask for public’s help in locating wanted man
Anyone with information about the unnamed man’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the police
The police have requested the public’s help in locating a person of interest.
In a brief statement, the police said that anyone having any type of information about the man should contact the police, anonymously if necessary, by calling 119 or 21 224 001.
The Valletta local council said the man had been caught vandalising various historical buildings and residences in Valletta.
