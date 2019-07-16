[LIVE] Souleymane murder: Survivor of racially-motivated attack testifying

Two former soldiers accused with the murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane are back in court as the compilation of evidence against them continues.

Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, both former Armed Forces of Malta soldiers, stand charged with killing Soulaymane, as well as the attempted murder of two other persons who were walking back home in Ħal Far back in April.

The men deny the charges of what is believed to be Malta's first racially-motivated murder.

Follow us live here:

Fenech is believed to have pulled the trigger on 42-year-old Souleymane while Scicluna drove the vehicle.

The men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another man from Chad in February.

The two soldiers were suspended from their duties following a special order by President George Vella. An internal inquiry is ongoing.

Lawyer Giannella de Marco is appearing for Francesco Fenech while Kris Busietta, Julian Farrugia and Franco Debono appear for Lorin Scicluna. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Trevor Micallef are prosecuting. Arthur Azzopardi is parte civile for the victim’s family.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding.

IN THE LAST SITTING: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness