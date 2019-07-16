[LIVE] Souleymane murder: Survivor of racially-motivated attack testifying

menu
The compilation of evidence against two former soldiers accused with murdering Lassana Cisse Souleymane in Birżebbuġa continues

matthew_agius kurt_sansone
16 July 2019, 11:02am
by Matthew Agius / Kurt Sansone
Lorin Scicluna (left) and Francesco Fenech (right) were charged with the murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane
Two former soldiers accused with the murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane are back in court as the compilation of evidence against them continues.

Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, both former Armed Forces of Malta soldiers, stand charged with killing Soulaymane, as well as the attempted murder of two other persons who were walking back home in Ħal Far back in April.

The men deny the charges of what is believed to be Malta's first racially-motivated murder.

Follow us live here:

11:14 Bah is speaking French and his words and the questions are being translated. Kurt Sansone
11:13 "I left with my friend Mohammed Giallo, who is from Gambia," Bah tells the court. Kurt Sansone
11:12 He was there at the shop with friends till around 10.30pm. Kurt Sansone
11:10 On the night of the incident, he had left home to watch a Real Madrid football match at an EZBet shop in Birżebbuġa. Kurt Sansone
11:09 Bah tells the court that he came to Malta because his friend told him that the people were “friendly and there wasn't any racism". Kurt Sansone
11:08 Ibrahim Bah takes the witness stand, assisted by an interpreter. Kurt Sansone
11:07 Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding. Kurt Sansone
11:06 The two are former soldiers. Kurt Sansone
11:06 We are in court as the compilation of evidence against Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech continues. Kurt Sansone

Fenech is believed to have pulled the trigger on 42-year-old Souleymane while Scicluna drove the vehicle.

The men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another man from Chad in February.

The two soldiers were suspended from their duties following a special order by President George Vella. An internal inquiry is ongoing. 

Lawyer Giannella de Marco is appearing for Francesco Fenech while Kris Busietta, Julian Farrugia and Franco Debono appear for Lorin Scicluna. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Trevor Micallef are prosecuting. Arthur Azzopardi is parte civile for the victim’s family.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding.

IN THE LAST SITTING: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
