Man accused of April hold up released on bail

Shamison Stafrace, who was arraigned on Monday after DNA evidence linked him to a hold up in April, has been released on bail, one day after being charged.

The 22-year-old bartender had been accused of robbing a store in Paola at knifepoint on April 16. One person was slightly injured in the robbery.

Police had told the court that the man had been arrested after DNA testing of a jacket found at the scene of the crime revealed it to be his.

Stafrace is charged with aggravated theft, holding his alleged victims against their will and slightly injuring one of them whilst carrying a sharp and pointed instrument. He was further charged with breaching a suspending sentence and relapsing.

Stafrace, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, has been released on bail after magistrate Gabriella Vella heard a representative from Sedqa confirm this morning that the accused was going to be admitted to drug rehab imminently.

He was released from arrest against a deposit of €1000 and a €3000 personal guarantee. As part of his bail conditions, the court stipulated that the accused was to follow and complete the rehabilitation programme, after which he is to reside at an address in Cospicua, observe a curfew and sign the bail book at the local police station.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were legal counsel to the accused.