Investigations into third parties involved in Caruana Galizia murder still ongoing, AG says

Investigations against third parties involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are still ongoing, according to the Attorney General.



This emerged as the Criminal Court has once again denied bail to two brothers accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whilst acknowledging that the situation “could not persist indefinitely.”



Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bombing in 2017. Although three men have been charged with her murder, the evidence points to them being hired assassins. The person who commissioned the murder has not yet been identified and arrested.



Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti issued a decree on Monday morning, ruling on an application filed by Alfred and George Degiorgio on July 10.



The two brothers had been arrested together with Vincent Muscat on December 5, 2017 and later charged with planting and detonating the bomb that had killed the journalist.



In the intervening years, numerous attempts by the Degiorgio brothers to obtain release from preventive custody have failed.



Their lawyer had argued that with the murder compilation of evidence now in its final stages and following the issuing of a bill of indictment in their regard, “there were no further reasons for them to be held under arrest,” as they could not tamper with evidence.



In addition, their continued detention was an obstacle to the preparation of their defence, they argued.



The Attorney General had objected to the bail request citing the nature and gravity of the crime, the record and connections of the accused, amongst other reasons for denying bail.



Not only was there still a real risk of absconding, but the fear of tampering with evidence existed, with greater impetus now that the accused knew of the accusation in their regard and the fact that this carried a possible life term, argued the Attorney General.



Investigations against third parties were also still ongoing, added the prosecution.



After hearing submissions by both parties, the Court, although acknowledging that the situation “could not persist indefinitely”, decreed that, even in the light of ongoing investigations, the AG’s objection at present “justified,” and rejected the request for the men’s release.